Sept 30 (Reuters) - UMT United Mobility Technology AG :

* H1 revenues at 1.031 million euros ($1.15 million) versus 1.050 million euros year ago

* H1 net result 987,000 euros (previous year: 605,000 euros)

* For FY 2016 expects to achieve double-digit growth in total output, gross profit, sales and profits