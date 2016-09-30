BRIEF-Ship Finance International announced pricing of its offering of $225 mln aggregate principal amount of notes

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Ship Finance International Ltd

* Announced pricing of its offering of $225 million aggregate principal amount of notes

* Increased size of public offering of its convertible senior notes due 2021 by $25 million, to $225 million aggregate principal amount

* Notes will pay interest quarterly in arrears at a rate of 5.75% per annum

* Intends to use net proceeds received from offering of notes for repurchase of all or portion of its 3.25% convertible notes