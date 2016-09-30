FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fortis healthcare says unit agreed to accept a term loan from Yes Bank
September 30, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fortis healthcare says unit agreed to accept a term loan from Yes Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Fortis Healthcare Ltd

* Fortis Hospitals agreed to accept a term loan of INR 2.25 billion from yes bank limited Source text : [Fortis Healthcare Limited has informed the Exchange that one of the Companys wholly owned subsidiary company i.e. Fortis Hospitals Limited today has agreed to accept a term loan of Rs. 225 Crores from Yes Bank Limited. Please further note that Fortis Healthcare Limited being the holding Company has agreed to provide Corporate Guarantee for the said credit facility] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

