a year ago
BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises says committee approves issue of NCDs aggregating to INR 5 billion
September 30, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises says committee approves issue of NCDs aggregating to INR 5 billion

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Piramal Enterprises Ltd

* Committee approved the issue of secured non-convertible debentures (ncds) aggregating INR 5 billion Source text: [Piramal Enterprises Ltd has informed BSE that at the Meeting of Administrative Committee of the Board of Directors held on September 30, 2016, the Committee approved the issue of secured Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) aggregating upto Rs. 500 crores on private placement basis as per the details mentioned in Annexure A] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

