Sept 30 Alterra Power Corp
* Reached agreement to refinance a portion of approximately
$72 million bond held by Reykjavik Energy
* Full refinancing to be completed by mid-October 2016
* Alterra power agrees to first stage refinancing of $72
million Icelandic bond
* Alterra expects second stage of refinancing to be agreed
and executed next week
* Under agreement, or will continue to hold 50% of
outstanding principal
* Extended bond is non-recourse to co, with security
consisting solely of approximately 17% of outstanding shares of
co's Icelandic subsidiary, HS Orka
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: