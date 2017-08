Sept 30 (Reuters) - TalkPool AG :

* Buys Dutch-based Camouflage in line with its partnership expansion strategy

* Pays 500,000 euros ($558,800) for 65 percent of shares in Camouflage

* Deal values Camouflage to 900,000 euros, which is 2.8 times EBITDA for 2015

