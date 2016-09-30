FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Investor interested in buying 59.95 pct of Graviton Capital
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 30, 2016 / 1:26 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Investor interested in buying 59.95 pct of Graviton Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Graviton Capital SA :

* Shareholders, Zofia Dzielnicka, Tadeusz Gudaszewski, Adrian Dzielnicki and Wojciech Gudaszewski, holding 59.95 percent stake in Graviton Capital receive an information from a potential investor interested in the acquisition of their stake

* The investor declared a will to conduct due-diligence checks on the company and to take a final decision on 59.95 percent stake acquisition by Nov. 15

* Its management board, on the investor's request, will apply to the Polish Financial Supervision Authority for the suspension of administrative proceedings regarding dismissal of the decision from Oct. 31, 2006, on the authorization granted to the company to carry out brokerage activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.