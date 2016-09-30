BRIEF-Investor interested in buying 59.95 pct of Graviton Capital

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Graviton Capital SA :

* Shareholders, Zofia Dzielnicka, Tadeusz Gudaszewski, Adrian Dzielnicki and Wojciech Gudaszewski, holding 59.95 percent stake in Graviton Capital receive an information from a potential investor interested in the acquisition of their stake

* The investor declared a will to conduct due-diligence checks on the company and to take a final decision on 59.95 percent stake acquisition by Nov. 15

* Its management board, on the investor's request, will apply to the Polish Financial Supervision Authority for the suspension of administrative proceedings regarding dismissal of the decision from Oct. 31, 2006, on the authorization granted to the company to carry out brokerage activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)