a year ago
BRIEF-Diana Shipping signs addenda with Chinese shipbuilding Co
#Market News
September 30, 2016 / 1:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Diana Shipping signs addenda with Chinese shipbuilding Co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Diana Shipping Inc :

* Signs two addenda with China shipbuilding trading company, limited and Jiangnan Shipyard (group) Co. Ltd

* Addenda to extend delivery dates of two newcastlemax dry bulk carriers, hull no. H2548 and hull no. H2549

* Delivery date of hull no. H2548 has been extended from September 29, 2016 to not earlier than Dec 26, 2016 and not later than Dec 30, 2016

* Company also expects to take delivery of one new-building kamsarmax dry bulk vessel during Q4 of 2016.

* Delivery date of hull no. H2549 has been extended from Nov 30, 2016 to not earlier than March 13, 2017, not later than March 20, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
