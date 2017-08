Sept 30 (Reuters) - MTN Group Ltd :

* MTN names preferred vendor for its outsourced call centre facilities

* Rightsource, a subsidiary of Adcorp, has been named as preferred partner to manage MTN SA's outsourced call centres

* Hybrid call centre model is going live on Oct. 1 2016 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)