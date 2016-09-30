BRIEF-Ultimate Software acquires cloud workforce intelligence provider Kanjoya

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Ultimate Software Group Inc :
* Ultimate software acquires cloud workforce intelligence provider Kanjoya; introduces "Ultipro Perception" to help customers understand & improve the employee experience
* Ultimate expects that acquisition will have no material impact on revenues in fiscal year 2016
* Ultipro Perception will be available as an option for Ultimate customers in January 2017
* Armen Berjikly and Kanjoya team is joining Ultimate Software Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: