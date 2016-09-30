FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Ultimate Software acquires cloud workforce intelligence provider Kanjoya
September 30, 2016 / 2:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ultimate Software acquires cloud workforce intelligence provider Kanjoya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Ultimate Software Group Inc :

* Ultimate software acquires cloud workforce intelligence provider Kanjoya; introduces "Ultipro Perception" to help customers understand & improve the employee experience

* Ultimate expects that acquisition will have no material impact on revenues in fiscal year 2016

* Ultipro Perception will be available as an option for Ultimate customers in January 2017

* Armen Berjikly and Kanjoya team is joining Ultimate Software Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
