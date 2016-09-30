FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Muza terminates cooperation agreement with Matras
September 30, 2016 / 3:31 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Muza terminates cooperation agreement with Matras

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Muza Sa

* Terminates a cooperation agreement with Matras with a 30-day notice

* The cooperation agreement concerns selling books published by the company in Matras' book stores

* Muza is ready to negotiate new terms of cooperation with Matras and expects that the new deal could be arranged by Oct. 30 when the current agreement expires

* Also expects that by that time Matras will have regulated all the liabilities towards Muza

* Says that the stock of Muza's products at Matras and its liabilities towards Muza are estimated at 3.6 million zlotys ($941,500) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8236 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

