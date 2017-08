Sept 30 (Reuters) - National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

* Subaru recalling certain vehicles due to fire risk and crash risk from contamination relating to windshield wiper motor

* Subaru recalling certain model year 2010-2014 legacy vehicles made November 2008 to June 2013 and 2010-2014 outback vehicles made January 2009 to June 2013 Source: (bit.ly/2d14G41) Further company coverage: