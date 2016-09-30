BRIEF-Firm Capital to acquire 40 pct interest in Thickson Place

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Firm Capital Property Trust

* Acquisition price values property at about $39.5 million

* Announce acquisition of a 40 percent interest in Thickson Place, located in Whitby, Ontario

* Acquisition of Thickson Place was funded through trust's existing cash resources and debt arranged on Whitby Mall

* As a result of acquisition, trust will increase size of its current portfolio by about 11 percent to $157 million.

* Thickson Place and Whitby Mall will each be managed by First Capital Realty