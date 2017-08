Sept 30 (Reuters) - Umweltbank AG :

* Plans to issue a new conditional mandatory convertible bond (CoCo bond)

* Aims to exchange existing CoCo-bond

* Plans to issue CoCo bond in amount of up to 40 million euros ($44.78 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8933 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)