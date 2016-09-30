FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Optiemus Infracom says Ravinder Zutshi has resigned as managing director
September 30, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Optiemus Infracom says Ravinder Zutshi has resigned as managing director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Optiemus Infracom

* Duties of the managing director in the interim will be performed by Ashok Kumar Gupta

* Ravinder Zutshi has resigned as managing director Source text: [Optiemus Infracom Ltd has informed BSE that Sh. Ravinder Zutshi has resigned as Managing Director of the Company with an immediate effect due to his personal and family commitments. The Board in its meeting on September 30, 2016 has accepted the said resignation. All day to day duties of the Managing Director in the interim will be performed by Mr. Ashok Kumar Gupta, Executive Chairman of the Company. The Board of Directors thanks Mr. Zutshi for his invaluable contribution to the Company in last 13 months and has requested to Mr. Zutshi to work as an independent advisor to the Board] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

