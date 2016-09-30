BRIEF-Windstream reprices, upsizes B-6 term loans to $747 mln

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Windstream Holdings Inc:

* Windstream redeems senior notes and reprices, upsizes term loans

* Completed redemption of all of its outstanding 7.875% senior notes due 2017 and amended its existing senior secured credit agreement

* Upsized principal amount of its existing tranche b-6 term loans from approximately $597 million to $747 million

* Under credit agreement amendment, company decreased interest rate by 100 basis points to LIBOR plus 4.00% per annum

* Used proceeds from $150 million incremental term loans, revolver borrowings, to retire $369 million in aggregate principal amount of 2017 notes

* Improved 2017 cash interest expectations to approximately $325 million