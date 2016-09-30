FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sage Gold executes binding term sheet with Cartesian Royalty for C$11.5 mln
September 30, 2016 / 2:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sage Gold executes binding term sheet with Cartesian Royalty for C$11.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Sage Gold Inc :

* Executed a binding term sheet with Cartesian Royalty Holdings Pte Ltd. to provide corporation with a financing package of C$11.5 million

* Says financing package comprises a C$9.65 million secured gold prepayment and a C$1.85 million equity investment

* Under equity investment, CRH will invest C$1.85 million in exchange for units of corporation at a price of C$0.10 per unit

* Says CRH will commit to providing corporation with C$9.65 million payable in two tranches Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

