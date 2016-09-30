BRIEF-Enterprise Development Holdings updates on possible termination of underwriting agreement

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Enterprise Development Holdings Ltd

* Company is in negotiation for an alternative fund raising plan, which may be in form of rights issue, placement of shares, or others

* Possible termination of underwriting agreement and proposed rights issue will not materially and adversely affect operation of group for time being

* Company and underwriter are in process of negotiating for termination of underwriting agreement and termination of rights issue.

* Approved termination of underwriting agreement