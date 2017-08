Sept 30 (Reuters) - Accu Holding AG :

* H1 EBITDA of 2.7 million Swiss francs ($2.78 million)with net sales of 54.3 million Swiss francs

* H1 net loss of 21.1 million Swiss francs (before exceptional items loss of 1.5 million Swiss francs)

* More drastic restructuring measures are planned Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9697 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)