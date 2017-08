Sept 30 (Reuters) - Telemasters Holdings Ltd:

* JSE: TLM - Provisional Condensed Audited Consolidated Results For The Year Ended 30 June 2016 And Dividend Declaration

* Fy heps 4.82 cents versus 6.54 cents year ago

* Fy revenue 105.4 million rand versus 98.1 million rand

* Fy dividend of 0.5 cents per share has been declared