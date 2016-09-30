FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-USI Group Holdings updates on its merger with RP&C International
September 30, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-USI Group Holdings updates on its merger with RP&C International

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - USI Group Holdings AG :

* Is pleased to announce that it expects its merger with RP&C International to occur next week, once all regulatory approvals have been obtained

* Has received notifications from its directors David Quint and Srinivas that they have acquired in off market transactions 987,519 shares and 908,732 shares of company respectively

* Shares were acquired at a price of $8.50 per share

* In addition, RP&C International group has made a net acquisition of a further 120,825 USI shares at a price of $8.50 per share Source text - bit.ly/2dFs2gJ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

