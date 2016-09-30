BRIEF-S&P rates Nevada's Series 2016C and D GO bonds 'AA' with stable outlook

Sept 30 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings

* Stable outlook reflects the state's budget response to the extreme economic downturn during the recession

* Stable outlook also reflects the state's renewal of tax increases to maintain budget balance, which lends to stability

* Nevada's series 2016C and D General Obligation bonds rated 'AA' with a stable outlook

* Affirmed 'AA' long-term rating on Nevada's GO bonds outstanding, affirmed 'AA-' rating on appropriation-backed certificates of participation Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2d1xMAa]