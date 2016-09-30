BRIEF-Mitsubishi Chemical,Nippon Paper invest to keep domestic operations competitive- nikkei
* Mitsubishi chemical holdings and nippon paper industries are each investing in efficiency initiatives - Nikkei
Sept 30 McGraw-Hill Education :
* Acquires Redbird Advanced Learning, a digital personalized learning provider for K-12
* East Wind Advisors acted as exclusive financial advisor to Redbird Advanced Learning in transaction
* Terms of transaction were not disclosed. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN JOSE CHIAPA, Mexico, Sept 30 German car maker Audi said on Friday it had inaugurated its new plant in Mexico, where it would build the new Audi Q5 SUV.
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 30 Shippers on TransCanada Corp's natural gas Mainline system are not signing up to a 42 percent cut on 10-year contracts because they think the toll is still too high for such a long-term commitment, according to two sources.