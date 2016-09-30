FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-U.S. court rules in favor of Depomed in its patent litigation for NUCYNTA
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 30, 2016 / 8:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-U.S. court rules in favor of Depomed in its patent litigation for NUCYNTA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Depomed Inc :

* Depomed prevails in Nucynta franchise ANDA litigation providing market exclusivity until December 2025

* Company intends to appeal court's finding as it relates to infringement of '130 patent

* Depomed inc says '130 patent covers Nucynta ER until March 2029

* Court found U.S. patent nos. 7,994,364 and RE39,593 to be valid and infringed by defendants

* With court's ruling, Depomed expects market exclusivity until december 2025 for Nucynta ER, Nucynta and Nucynta oral solution

* Judge ruled in favor of depomed in company's patent litigation against all three filers of abbreviated new drug applications for Nucynta Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.