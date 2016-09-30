BRIEF-Consolidated Tomoka announces income property, land, and subsurface lease transactions
* Consolidated Tomoka announces income property, land, and subsurface lease transactions
Sept 30 Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Aveo Oncology announces proposed settlement and settlement hearing in 2014 stockholder litigation
* Expects any attorney's fees and expenses awarded to plaintiff's counsel and/or incentive award to plaintiff will be paid by insurance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Consolidated Tomoka announces income property, land, and subsurface lease transactions
* Says to sell up to $300 million aggregate of shares of common stock - SEC Filing
TORONTO, Sept 30 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday as the rally this week in energy stocks paused, while gold stocks fell as concerns about the health of Germany's largest bank eased.