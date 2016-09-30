Viacom sets up committee to consider National Amusements proposal
Sept 30 Viacom Inc said it had formed a special committee to consider National Amusements Inc's proposal to combine the company and CBS Corp.
Sept 30 Teladoc Inc:
* Says to sell up to $300 million aggregate of shares of common stock - SEC Filing
* Says selling stockholders may offer and sell up to 2 million shares aggregate of common stock in secondary offering Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2dgeoT9) Further company coverage:
Sept 30 Viacom Inc said it had formed a special committee to consider National Amusements Inc's proposal to combine the company and CBS Corp.
* Says on September 27, 2016, William U. Parfet resigned from the board of directors of Taubman Centers Inc - SEC Filing
* Fitzpatrick currently serves as Chiasma's chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: