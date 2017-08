Sept 30 (Reuters) - Conduit Capital Ltd :

* FY net written premium 376.056 mln rand versus 315.950 mln rand

* FY diluted headline loss per share 1.2 cents versus 16.6 cents profit year ago

* No FY dividend has been declared Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)