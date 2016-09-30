BRIEF-ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc files for a U.S. IPO of upto $1.5 bln

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Zto Express (Cayman) Inc

* Zto Express (Cayman) Inc Files for an ipo of upto $1.5 billion - sec filing

* Zto Express (Cayman) Inc - Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C, China Renaissance , Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan, Citigroup are underwriters to IPO

* ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc - IPO size estimated solely for the purpose of calculating the registration fee

* ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc - intend to apply and have american depositary shares listed on the new york stock exchange under the symbol "ZTO" Source - bit.ly/2cQVqSA