a year ago
BRIEF-Moody's- corporate default rates in Latin America rise to six-year high, will climb further
September 30, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's- corporate default rates in Latin America rise to six-year high, will climb further

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Moody's

* Moody's- corporate default rates in Latin America rise to six-year high, will climb further

* Moody's On Latin American corporate default-1 year volatility for region's ratings also increased significantly, rising to 0.98 from 0.38 year earlier

* Moody's- Latin American speculative grade default rate for trailing 12-month period ending June 2017 to continue to rise, climbing to 5.7%

* Moody's- Speculative-Grade issuer-weighted default rate for Latin American corporates increased to 5.3% for 12 months ended in June ,up from 4% Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2cQY9eN]

