Sept 30 (Reuters) - Ambromobiliare SpA :

* H1 net revenue 1.3 million euros ($1.46 million) versus 3.9 million euros a year ago

* H1 net loss 0.9 million euros versus loss 0.2 million euros a year ago

* Says profitability was also affected by markets volatility, in particular due to Brexit, that caused a loss from securities trading Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8900 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)