FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Initial delivery of Mitsubishi aircraft's regional passenger plane postponed - Nikkei
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 30, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Initial delivery of Mitsubishi aircraft's regional passenger plane postponed - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Initial delivery of Mitsubishi aircraft's regional passenger plane will be postponed beyond current target of mid-2018 owing to design changes - Nikkei

* The first Mitsubishi Regional Jet is now likely to be handed off to buyer ANA holdings in 2019 or later - Nikkei

* Mitsubishi aircraft has notified partners of the delivery delay - Nikkei

* The first Mitsubishi Regional Jet is now likely to be handed off to buyer ANA holdings in 2019 or later - Nikkei

* The jet delivery delay is not expected to affect ANA's flight plans - Nikkei

* Mitsubishi aircraft's latest delivery delay could add to about 300 bln yen ($2.96 bln), including public funds, already spent developing plane - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.