BRIEF-Initial delivery of Mitsubishi aircraft's regional passenger plane postponed - Nikkei

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Initial delivery of Mitsubishi aircraft's regional passenger plane will be postponed beyond current target of mid-2018 owing to design changes - Nikkei

* The first Mitsubishi Regional Jet is now likely to be handed off to buyer ANA holdings in 2019 or later - Nikkei

* Mitsubishi aircraft has notified partners of the delivery delay - Nikkei

* The jet delivery delay is not expected to affect ANA's flight plans - Nikkei

* Mitsubishi aircraft's latest delivery delay could add to about 300 bln yen ($2.96 bln), including public funds, already spent developing plane - Nikkei