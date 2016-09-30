Audi opens Mexico plant to make Q5 SUV
SAN JOSE CHIAPA, Mexico, Sept 30 German car maker Audi said on Friday it had inaugurated its new plant in Mexico, where it would build the new Audi Q5 SUV.
Sept 30 Nikkei:
* Mitsubishi chemical holdings and nippon paper industries are each investing in efficiency initiatives - Nikkei
* Mitsubishi chemical subsidiary Japan polypropylene will build polypropylene plant at its location in Ichihara,Chiba prefecture, in fiscal 2019- Nikkei
* With construction of new plant, mitsubishi chemical will halt operations at two older facilities to keep overall capacity unchanged - Nikkei
* Nippon Paper is spending 10 bln Yen over three years through fiscal 2017 to boost efficiency at its 15 domestic mills - Nikkei Source text for Eikon:
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 30 Shippers on TransCanada Corp's natural gas Mainline system are not signing up to a 42 percent cut on 10-year contracts because they think the toll is still too high for such a long-term commitment, according to two sources.
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 30 Brazil may let state-led oil company Petrobras sell stakes in offshore oil blocks, known as transfer of rights areas, to help finance their development, a move that will require a change in the law, an energy ministry official said on Friday.