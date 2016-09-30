BRIEF-Consolidated Tomoka announces income property, land, and subsurface lease transactions
Sept 30 Erba Diagnostics Inc
* Erba Diagnostics to commence trading on OTC markets' pink open market after delisting by the NYSE market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says to sell up to $300 million aggregate of shares of common stock - SEC Filing
TORONTO, Sept 30 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday as the rally this week in energy stocks paused, while gold stocks fell as concerns about the health of Germany's largest bank eased.