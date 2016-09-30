BRIEF-Viacom board forms special committee to evaluate national amusements request

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc

* Special committee is comprised of independent directors thomas may and Nicole Seligman, who will act as co-chairs

* Special committee has retained debevoise & Plimpton LLP as independent legal advisor, and expects to retain an independent financial advisor

* National amusements, directly and through subsidiaries, owns approximately 80% of Class A (voting) common stock of both Viacom and Cbs

* Viacom board forms special committee to evaluate national amusements request

* Special committee is comprised of independent directors Thomas May and Nicole Seligman, who will act as co-chairs

* Special committee is also comprised of Kenneth Lerer, Judith Mchale, Ronald Nelson and Charles Phillips

* Formed special committee of independent directors to evaluate request by national amusements that co explore a potential combination with cbs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: