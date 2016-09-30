FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Viacom board forms special committee to evaluate national amusements request
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 30, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Viacom board forms special committee to evaluate national amusements request

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc

* Special committee is comprised of independent directors thomas may and Nicole Seligman, who will act as co-chairs

* Special committee has retained debevoise & Plimpton LLP as independent legal advisor, and expects to retain an independent financial advisor

* National amusements, directly and through subsidiaries, owns approximately 80% of Class A (voting) common stock of both Viacom and Cbs

* Viacom board forms special committee to evaluate national amusements request

* Special committee is comprised of independent directors Thomas May and Nicole Seligman, who will act as co-chairs

* Special committee is also comprised of Kenneth Lerer, Judith Mchale, Ronald Nelson and Charles Phillips

* Formed special committee of independent directors to evaluate request by national amusements that co explore a potential combination with cbs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.