BRIEF-KBR updates earnings guidance for 2016

Sept 30 (Reuters) - KBR Inc

* Kbr Inc says amount of expected cost increases is approximately $130 million (eps $0.91) on a pretax basis

* Expects the legacy legal costs to be approximately $15 million, or $0.11 per fully diluted share in 2016

* Updated earnings guidance for 2016 to reflect expected increases in costs to complete engineering, procurement, and construction projects

* As a result, revising guidance for 2016 EPS to $0.30 to $0.50 from prior range of $1.20 to $1.45, excluding legal costs

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S