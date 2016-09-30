FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody'S says has upgraded both liens of debt for both the water enterprise and sewer enterprise for the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA)
September 30, 2016 / 9:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody'S says has upgraded both liens of debt for both the water enterprise and sewer enterprise for the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Moody'S

* Moody'S says has upgraded both liens of debt for both the water enterprise and sewer enterprise for the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA)

* Moody'S -For the GLWA sewer enterprise, upgraded to A3 from Baa1 and to Baa1 from Baa2 the senior and second lien sewer revenue ratings

* Moody'S -Upgrade reflects improved financial metrics for GLWA resulting from revenue growth, rate restructuring to enhance collections

* Moody'S -For the GLWA water enterprise, upgraded to A3 from Baa1 and to Baa1 from Baa2 the senior and second lien water revenue ratings

* Moody'S -Upgrade reflects improved financial metrics resulting from revenue growth, rate restructuring, and operating efficiencies Source text :

