EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies up on Deutsche Bank report

(Updates with final prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Sept 30 Latin American currencies strengthened on Friday on reports Deutsche Bank is close to reaching an accord with U.S. officials to settle charges related to its sale of toxic mortgage bonds before the financial crisis. Concerns over the financial health of Germany's largest bank sent investors scurrying for safer assets earlier this week. Agence France-Presse reported Deutsche Bank was nearing a settle