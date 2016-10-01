FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S&P : Illinois General Obligation Bond rating lowered to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'
October 1, 2016 / 12:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-S&P : Illinois General Obligation Bond rating lowered to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) -

* S&P on Illinois GO Bond - Illinois General Obligation bond rating lowered to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' due to long-term budgetary pressures

* S&P on Illinois GO Bond - Downgrade reflects our view of continued weak financial management

* S&P on Illinois GO Bond - Downgrade also reflects our view of increased long-term and short-term pressures tied to declining pension funded levels

* S&P on Illinois GO Bond - Negative outlook reflects our view that the state is susceptible to unanticipated economic stress or revenue underperformance

Source : (bit.ly/2djZryj)

