a year ago
BRIEF-Facebook introduces new service called 'Marketplace'
#Market News
October 3, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Facebook introduces new service called 'Marketplace'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc :

* Facebook introduces new service called 'marketplace', to discover, buy and sell items with people in users' community

* Facebook says it will continue expanding 'marketplace' to more countries and make it available on desktop version of Facebook in coming months

* Facebook says over next few days, 'marketplace' will be rolling out to everyone over 18 yrs of age in U.S., UK, Australia, New Zealand on Facebook app Source text (bit.ly/2dxYLqt) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
