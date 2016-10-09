CORRECTED-BRIEF-Elon Musk says Tesla/Solarcity will not need to raise equity or debt in Q4- tweet
* Tesla's Elon Musk - "Tesla product unveiling on the 17th (unexpected by most), followed by Tesla/Solarcity on the 28th" - tweet
Oct 9 Citigroup Inc
* Citi announces sale of consumer business in Argentina to Banco Santander Rio
* Says has reached a definitive agreement to sell its consumer banking business in Argentina to Banco Santander Rio
* Says does not expect the financial terms of the transaction to be material to its earnings
* Sale involves about $1.4 billion in assets for Citi in Argentina includes credit cards, personal loans retail brokerage business
* Consumer banking operations in Argentina will continue to operate in ordinary course through transition to Banco Santander Rio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 9 Tesla Motors Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk on Sunday announced a product unveiling on Oct. 17 and said the company would not need to raise equity or corporate debt in the fourth quarter for its planned acquisition of SolarCity Corp.
* Says its consortium gets CFIUS approval to acquire Lexmark International Inc