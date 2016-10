UPDATE 1-Oil and gasoline terminals begin restart in wake of hurricane

(Updates with outages as of Sunday 2 p.m.) By Jessica Resnick-Ault Oct 9 Hurricane Matthew's damage to oil and gasoline storage infrastructure in the U.S. Southeast was limited, according to terminals and trade associations contacted by Reuters. Oil and gasoline terminals in Fort Lauderdale and Orlando reopened over the weekend, following Hurricane Matthew, and select terminals in Jacksonville also have reopened, according to Ned Bowman, chief executive of the Florida