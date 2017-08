Oct 3 (Reuters) - Bajaj Auto Ltd

* Says Sept commercial vehicles sales of 44,789 vehicles versus 54,172 vehicles last year

* Says Sept total sales of 376,765 vehicles versus 384,400 vehicles last year

* Says Sept motorcycles sales of 331,976 vehicles versus 330,228 vehicles last year Source text: (bit.ly/2dD06tn) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)