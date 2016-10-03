FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lux Island Resorts executes sale and purchase agreement with Mara Delta (Mauritius) Property Ltd
October 3, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lux Island Resorts executes sale and purchase agreement with Mara Delta (Mauritius) Property Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Lux Island Resorts Ltd :

* Says its 100% subsidiary Co, Néréide Limited has executed sale and purchase agreement with Mara Delta (Mauritius) Property Ltd

* Says sale and purchase agreement is for sale of hotel buildings known as Tamassa Resort

* Says total consideration is USD 40,000,000

* Says Mara Delta (Mauritius) Property Limited, is wholly owned subsidiary of Mara Delta Property Holdings Limited

* Source : bit.ly/2djSb91 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
