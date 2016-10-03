FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 3, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pharming Group 8-month product sales rise to 6.2 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Pharming Group Nv

* 8-month product sales 6.2 million euros ($6.97 million)versus 5.6 million euros year ago

* 8-month operating loss 8.3 million euros versus loss of 8.1 million euros year ago

* Expect that both sales and gross profits will continue to improve during remainder of year and that investments in research and development will continue to increase gradually.

* Would expect to become profitable at operating level during 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8901 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
