Oct 3 (Reuters) - UCB SA :

* CIMZIA (certolizumab pegol) Phase 3 trial meets co-primary efficacy endpoints in patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis

* In CIMPASI-2 trial, CIMZIA demonstrated statistically significant improvements for both co-primary endpoints compared to placebo at both treatment doses Source text: bit.ly/2dlyXxi Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)