Oct 3 (Reuters) - Amplifon Spa :

* Amplifon's US subsidiary Miracle-Ear, Inc. and Sivantos, Inc., USA, renew supply agrement for three years effective from January 1, 2017

* The Miracle-Ear hearing aids will continue to be manufactured by Sivantos, which will also provide the company with other ancillary products

