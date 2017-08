Oct 3 (Reuters) - Techstep ASA :

* Announces that termination notice period for its Chief Executive Officer, Lonnie Schilling, has expired

* Lonnie Schilling no longer serves as CEO of company

* Fredrik Johansson, Chief Operating Officer and acting Chief Financial Officer, has assumed position as acting Chief Executive Officer Source text for Eikon:

