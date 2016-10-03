FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Allergan Plc enters licensing agreement with Astrazeneca for worldwide rights to Medi2070
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 3, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Allergan Plc enters licensing agreement with Astrazeneca for worldwide rights to Medi2070

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc :

* In addition, Allergan may make potential payments to astrazeneca of up to $1.27 billion, payable over a period of up to 15 years

* Says Medimmune will continue ongoing medi2070 phase iia study in crohn's disease to completion

* Potential payments include launch milestone payments of up to $435 million and sales-based milestone payments of $725 million

* Allergan plc enters into licensing agreement with astrazeneca to obtain worldwide rights to medi2070 inflammatory disorder development program

* Allergan will make an upfront payment to astrazeneca of $250 million for exclusive, worldwide license to develop and commercialize medi2070

* Says medimmune will transition phase IIb study in crohn's disease to allergan for completion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [AGN.N AZN.L]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.