BRIEF-Allergan Plc enters licensing agreement with Astrazeneca for worldwide rights to Medi2070

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc :

* In addition, Allergan may make potential payments to astrazeneca of up to $1.27 billion, payable over a period of up to 15 years

* Says Medimmune will continue ongoing medi2070 phase iia study in crohn's disease to completion

* Potential payments include launch milestone payments of up to $435 million and sales-based milestone payments of $725 million

* Allergan plc enters into licensing agreement with astrazeneca to obtain worldwide rights to medi2070 inflammatory disorder development program

* Allergan will make an upfront payment to astrazeneca of $250 million for exclusive, worldwide license to develop and commercialize medi2070

* Says medimmune will transition phase IIb study in crohn's disease to allergan for completion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [AGN.N AZN.L]