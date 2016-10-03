BRIEF-Lender Paragon to buy asset finance brokerage Premier Asset Finance

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Paragon Group Of Companies Plc
* Further 12 million stg is payable over following five years, subject to performance conditions
* Consideration is being paid from Paragon's existing cash resources
* Acquisition of premier asset finance limited
* Purchase of 10 pct of issued share capital in premier asset finance limited
* Business will be acquired by Paragon Bank Plc's asset finance division, Paragon Bank Asset Finance Limited
* Regulatory approval has been received for transaction
* Initial consideration for purchase is 8.5 million stg, payable in cash