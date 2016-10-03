FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lender Paragon to buy asset finance brokerage Premier Asset Finance
#Financials
October 3, 2016 / 6:31 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lender Paragon to buy asset finance brokerage Premier Asset Finance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Paragon Group Of Companies Plc

* Further 12 million stg is payable over following five years, subject to performance conditions

* Consideration is being paid from Paragon's existing cash resources

* Acquisition of premier asset finance limited

* Purchase of 10 pct of issued share capital in premier asset finance limited

* Business will be acquired by Paragon Bank Plc's asset finance division, Paragon Bank Asset Finance Limited

* Regulatory approval has been received for transaction

* Initial consideration for purchase is 8.5 million stg, payable in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

