a year ago
BRIEF-Opera Software says to postpone Q3 earnings report to Nov 10
#IT Services & Consulting
October 3, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Opera Software says to postpone Q3 earnings report to Nov 10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Opera Software Asa

* Says regarding the share purchase agreement entered into on 17 July between Opera Software and Golden Brick Capital Private Equity Fund, on the sale and purchase of Opera's consumer business:

* Regulatory review by CFIUS is still ongoing

* Parties agree that required part of reorganization that is to take place prior to closing was completed by september 30

* Third prepayment of usd 275 million is due and payable to escrow

* Prepayment will be paid in tranches during month of october

* Once full third prepayment has been made, amount held in escrow will be equal to full enterprise value of transaction

* Closing of transaction will take place once cfius has concluded its review

* Opera is moving date for 3q16 reporting from 26 october 2016 to 10 november 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
